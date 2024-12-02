Ireland, Poland to connect with PEPPOL

Pagero mentioned that Ireland is adopting PEPPOL (Pan European Public Procurement On Line) as the network standard for transmitting e-invoices to the Irish Public Sector.

The Irish Office of Government Procurement (OGP) has announced its plans to establish a National Framework Agreement in 2018 for the provision of PEPPOL networking and e-invoicing systems and services to the Irish Public Sector.

In addition, Edicom also mentioned that the system chosen by the polish government is similar to other systems already in use by other EU countries like Spain with Facturae or France with Chorus Pro. This e-Invoicing model counts on an online portal which will act as intermediary between businesses and the Public Administration.

The standard selected for this model in Poland is – of course- based on PEPPOL and its infrastructure. So it requires the use of PEPPOL Access Points in order to send the structured invoices to the portal. In 2015, the OpenPEPPOL Association certified EDICOM as an Access Point provider. Accreditation as an Access Point allows EDICOM to connect to the PEPPOL e-procurement platform and with the rest of the Network Access Points. Through the platform, private companies and governments of countries across Europe can exchange e-documents of any kind: invoices, purchase orders, delivery notes, price, and catalogues.