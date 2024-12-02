Invoice trading marketplace NoviCap raises USD 1.7 mln

Backers of the startup, as mentioned by the source, include Partech Ventures, Techstars Ventures and Cabiedes & Partners.

NoviCap, which primarily focuses on Southern Europe and particularly Spain, provides a marketplace where SMEs can raise financing by trading their invoices.

Those buying the invoices - investors such as family offices, high-net-worth and corporate investors - are offered a discount, while NoviCap takes a commission on each transaction. The startup also pitches its marketplace as another way for investors to diversify their portfolios.

The European alternative finance market - which includes crowdfunding, peer-to-peer lending and invoice trading - reached EUR 3 billion in 2014 and could top EUR 7 billion in 2015, according to a report produced by the Centre for Alternative Finance at University of Cambridge Judge Business School and professional services organisation EY (formerly Ernst & Young). The report also highlighted that the European online alternative finance market grew by 144% in 2014, and is expected to grow more this year.