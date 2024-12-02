InvesTex Credit Union partners with Bankjoy





Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to provide a secure and efficient online and mobile banking experience for InvesTex Credit Union members. In addition, the credit union’s customers will be enabled to access Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform, which includes a comprehensive suite of banking features, integrated loan applications, online account openings, as well as other capabilities. InvesTex Credit Union will also focus on optimising the overall digital banking experience of its members by meeting their needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

Bankjoy’s platform is set to be integrated directly within InvesTex’s core processing system, Corelation KeyStone. This process is expected to provide a consistent, secure, and intuitive UX for InvesTex’s members, across all of its digital channels.







Bankjoy’s recent partnerships and developments

Bankjoy is a financial institution that provides its customers, banks, and credit unions of all sizes with modern banking services, such as mobile banking, online banking, online account opening, online loan origination, conversational artificial intelligence, as well as e-statements. The financial institutions had multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In November 2023, Bankjoy announced its partnership with BMA Banking Systems, being a preferred collaborator for the latter’s online and mobile banking solutions. Following this announcement, the strategic deal aimed to offer an end-to-end digital banking platform and a suite of online and mobile banking tools to all of the financial institution customers and users. BMA’s bank focused on optimising the overall digital banking experience for its members through the use of Bankjoy’s modern banking products.

At the same time, Bankjoy’s Online Account Opening also provided accelerated onboarding procedures to the financial institutions, which was expected to verify users’ identity through ID upload and selfie marching. This took place in order to improve the account opening process for customers, and to make it more secure and efficient.

Earlier in the same month, Plinqit announced its collaboration with Bankjoy in order to improve the manner in which financial institutions grow deposits and promote an overall healthier suite of saving habits. Plinqit’s financial wellness and savings platform was expected to integrate directly with Bankjoy’s digital banking solution, while the latter’s client roster of banks and credit unions could embed Plinqit’s automated savings tools and data-driven educational content in their online and mobile banking experience.

According to the press release published at the time, these institutions were enabled to use Plinqit’s embedded financial wellness services in order to general low-cost deposit development, while optimising the way members save and spend wisely.