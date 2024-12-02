ING's Girocard will no longer be free in 2022

New customers who want to have a Girocard in addition to the Visa debit card, which is still free of charge, pay EUR 0.99 per month. Frankfurter Direktbank will charge existing customers this fee from the beginning of March 2022. It is then also due for the previously free partner card.

This fee is due for the first time in April 2022. With the free Visa debit card and the also free partner card, ING customers can pay and withdraw money free of charge throughout the euro zone. It can be used worldwide and is also accepted as a means of payment by most local dealers in Germany. Both cards can also be used for mobile payments and to settle bills for online purchases. Withdrawing money in Germany works from EUR 50 at 97% of ATMs.