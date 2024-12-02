Ingenico partners with Ivalua for e-procurement services

The initial rollout spans across more than 15 countries (Europe, North, Central and South Americas) and more than 1500 employees of Ingenico, creating an integrated procurement platform.

Ingenico chose Ivalua as its e-procurement partner primarily for control administrative costs of the purchasing function and strengthen vendor relationships.

Also, Ingenico partnered Ivalua to integrate and monitor the whole P2P process and get accurate spend analysis (cross-Ingenico).

