ING enables payments via social media channels in Netherlands

The bank’s customers can create a payment request using the ING mobile banking app. Afterwards, the app generates a link that can be shared via the online channel of their choice, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, as well as SMS and email. The person paying the money opens the link and transfers funds via iDeal.

According to IBSintelligence, the initiative ties in with a new campaign depicting ING as the most mobile bank in the Netherlands. This is running from 22nd August to 2nd October and targeting 18 to 35-year-olds. Also, at the end of June 2016, Dutch bank ABN Amro launched a mobile app called Tikkie to assist customers make payments via WhatsApp.