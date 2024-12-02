ING Bank Śląski selects Thought Machine to improve customer experience

The bank is now live on Vault, Thought Machine’s cloud native core banking engine, with a new personal loan product. ING Bank Śląski is a universal bank which offers a range of services for individual and institutional clients and will launch new features and services on Vault soon.

The bank wants to develop products over the coming years to add to the banking experience of its clients. Vault gives banks control to do different things – from launching new products to sustainably maintaining legacy products. Vault can run any type and size of bank on a single platform and is cloud native and cloud agnostic to support different deployment type by a bank, on any cloud provider, as the press release says.

Founded in 2014, Thought Machine provides cloud native core banking technology banks, including Lloyds Banking, JPMorgan Chase, Standard Chartered, SEB and others. The firm recently raised USD 200 million in Series C funding led by Nyca Partners, and participation from institutional investors including ING Ventures, JPMorgan Chase Strategic Investments and Standard Chartered Ventures.