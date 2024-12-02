InfoCert, TrustWeaver to support e-invoicing compliance globally

Under the partnership, InfoCert’s enterprise customers that seek to automate business-to-business (B2B) sales or procurement processes can leverage TrustWeaver’s service via their usual InfoCert application, performing the processes needed to ensure compliance regardless of which countries’ laws apply or how such laws change over time.

TrustWeaver is a privately held, venture-funded company which monitors legal requirements for electronic transactions worldwide and processes documents through its cloud services. The company’s B2B partner network provides services to multinational companies and their trading partners worldwide.