India-based fintech Moneyview has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to proceed with its planned IPO.

Moneyview filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in March 2026. Under the terms outlined in that filing, the public issue will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth up to USD 15.75 million (₹1,500 Cr), alongside an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of up to 13.61 Cr in shares.

The company has stated that proceeds from the fresh issue will be directed towards its lending operations. Of the total amount, USD 6.83 million is earmarked to support growth in loan disbursals conducted under default loss guarantee (DLG) arrangements, while USD 4.725 million will be infused into its non-banking financial company (NBFC) subsidiary, Whizdm Finance Pvt Ltd, to strengthen its capital base.

The OFS will involve the company's co-founders and promoters, together with existing investors including Accel, Ribbit Capital, and Tiger Global, selling portions of their holdings. Accel currently holds the largest stake in Moneyview, at 21.9%, deployed through two separate funds. Tiger Global holds a pre-offer stake of 13.79%, equivalent to approximately 212 million equity shares, while Ribbit Capital holds around 157 million shares, representing a 10.2% stake.

Business model and financial performance

Founded in 2014, Moneyview operates a digital lending platform focused on unsecured personal loans for underserved and new-to-credit borrowers. The company originates loans both through partnerships with banks and NBFCs and through its own NBFC arm, Whizdm Finance, supported by in-house credit scoring models that draw on alternative data sources. Beyond lending, its platform includes credit cards, BNPL products, fixed deposits, digital gold, UPI payments and a gold-based systematic investment plan (SIP), alongside personal finance management tools.

Moneyview has raised more than USD 250 million in funding since its founding and reached unicorn status in 2024, following a USD 4.6 million funding round that valued the company above USD 1 billion, during a period of heightened investor interest in India's digital lending sector.

Regulatory context

SEBI's issuance of a final observation letter represents the concluding step in its review of a company's draft prospectus before a listing can proceed, and follows the standard process applied to IPO filings in the Indian market. Moneyview's approval adds to a wider pattern of India-based digital lending and fintech companies pursuing public listings, reflecting continued investor and regulatory attention on the sector's growth and disclosure practices.