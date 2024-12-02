Iliad Solutions eases SEPA Instant Credit Transfer integration

To help organisations make the SCT Inst transition smoothly and keep up-to-date with the latest changes, Iliad Solutions has developed the SCT Inst Testing Solution, an orchestrated version of its t3 payment testing platform. The Solution enables financial institutions to securely simulate all types of instant payment journeys included in the new 2023 rulebook - across both internal and external ecosystems.











Iliad’s SCT Inst Testing Solution allows financial institutions to:

Create bespoke tests tailored to unique environments;

Run automation using Iliad’s test studio and palettes with a blend of test data;

Quickly see where errors are occurring with user-friendly test results;

Manage all data centrally to ensure full sight of all results at all times;

Comprehensively test regression and allow for test automation with data tagging;

Devise condition-based test scenarios with matching response rules (PACS.002 etc).

Officials from Iliad Solutions said that with Europe’s major financial institutions facing more operational pressures than ever before, staying up to date with the latest banking innovations is a perennial challenge. Their SCT Inst Testing Solution enables quality managers, technology officers, and operations leads to deploy the new SCT Inst version with confidence.





Previous news from Iliad Solutions

In June 2023, Iliad Solutions has commited to assisting US financial institutions in preparing for the launch of the FedNow Service in July 2023. The FedNow Service enables real-time, 24/7 instant payment services.

Financial institutions can utilise Iliad Solutions' t3 virtualized payments testing platform to test their systems end-to-end, ensuring a smooth transition to the new service. The platform offers options like 'receive' for accepting incoming payments and 'send and receive' for supporting both incoming and outgoing payments.

Compatible with various payment systems, including FedNow Service, the t3 platform virtualises the entire payments infrastructure in a single browser-based platform. Iliad's offering includes message validation, business rule validation, dashboards, and pre-packaged tests, with a commitment to supporting future FedNow evolutions.





What does Iliad Solutions do?

For over 25 years, Iliad Solutions has been at the forefront of building, implementing, and supporting major payment solutions. Their experience has led us to develop comprehensive and resilient test solutions, and their global customer base trusts them to take the risk out of payment testing.