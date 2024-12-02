



Within Mastercard’s knowledge, ila Bank introduces a loyalty programme that supports cardholders’ lifestyle, providing optimal value across various areas, including dining, luxury shopping, travel, and experiences. The new product line will also expand and augment fraud solutions and privacy protection to secure every transaction.











Other products accessible through the ila app include smart digital saving tools such as Hassala and Jamiya, as well as Al Kanz.





More about ila Bank x Mastercard partnership

Mastercard has been a partner of ila Bank from the outset, supporting the bank’s strategy.

Earlier in May 2025, the two firms announced their plan to launch augmented travel products, expanding customer benefits through optimal payment solutions. Among its offerings, ila Bank has a digital, mobile-only bank that is well-received both domestically and regionally. It offers a range of card products, including debit, credit, and prepaid cards, which provide bonus benefits and a personalised loyalty reward system.

Together, they introduced several propositions to the market, including the multi-currency debit programme, the Pay with Rewards loyalty programme, and the Mastercard airline co-brand with Gulti Air in Bahrain.

The co-branded ila Gulf Air MasterCard credit card aimed to offer various personalised rewards and lifestyle benefits that catered to modern travellers. This included airline miles upon activation, bonus miles for milestones such as anniversaries and key occasions, bonus miles for both domestic and international transactions, year-round discounts on Gulf Air seat classes, and access to airport lounges globally. Another product of this collaboration was ila Rewards, a customisable credit card programme supported by Mastercard’s PwR platform. The programme enabled customers to redeem rewards optimally and instantly through the ila Bank application.