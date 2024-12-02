ikigai introduces Apple Pay





To use Apple Pay, customers just have to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.