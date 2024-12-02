IFH selects Temenos T24 for core banking system upgrade

IFH is a provider of Sharia compliant solutions and financial services to individuals and corporate commercial clients UAE-based. It has branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, and is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Its total assets as of 30th June 2016 stand at AED 4.4 billion (USD 1.2 billion).

IFH has been using T24 since its inception in 2004. The latest enhancement of Temenos’ system “has given way to resource optimisation, scalability management and shortened approval processes” for the bank. According to bank’s representatives, “refurbishing the T24 system goes hand in hand with IFH’s innovation strategy”.

Recently, Bank of Ireland teamed up with Temenos to revamp its core banking services. Temenos is a software specialist for banking and finance, headquartered in Geneva that partners with banks and other financial institutions to transform their businesses and stay ahead of a changing marketplace.