IDFC Bank, India partners Misys for treasury and trade services

IDFC Bank has launched their first online offering for trade and supply chain services - a self-service channel that is set to boost the efficiency of trade finance transactions for their clients and by teaming up with Misys, they have created an have created an environment for the bank to deliver quick turnaround times for clients via FusionBanking Trade Innovation and the trade services module of FusionBanking Corporate Channels.

Service Level Agreements are managed on a centralised platform providing a complete view of its trade finance business. Additionally, operational dashboards provide a single view of each client’s business to manage team workloads and control the time spent on any given transaction.

The bank is also managing its international treasury management business on FusionCapital Kondor. The bank’s goal is to create fully automated, highly efficient treasury and trading operations across multiple asset classes and instruments and Misys provides best practice workflows out-of-the-box, as well as the tools to adapt these processes to meet local requirements.

Misys and IDFC have worked together since 2006, with Misys providing treasury and Asset Liability Management (ALM) services.