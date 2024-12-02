ICICI Bank to invest in biometric startup Tapits Technologies

The primary objective of the investment is to promote digital and Aadhaar-enabled payments, the deal being expected to be completed by the end of February 2018

Founded in 2016, the startup’s main offering is Fingpay, a biometric-based mobile payments solution for retail merchants. It allows customers to pay from their bank accounts or wallets at points of sale merely by scanning their fingerprints using Tapit’s PoS devices.

The startup was among the companies selected for the main edition of Fintech Valley Vizag’s accelerator programme in October 2017.