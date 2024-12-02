Iceland to adopt B2G e-invoicing

According to the governments calculations they hope/estimate that the shift to electronic invoicing saves some EUR 330.000 a year.

In preparation for the switch the Ministry ran a number of pilots with Iceland’s hospitals that made costs savings, reduced workloads and lowered interest payments.

Electronic invoicing was one of the recommendations made by Iceland’s Government Efficiency Group, which was asked in 2013 to come up with ways to reduce costs and speed-up tendering processes for all of Iceland’s public administrations. Along with e-invoicing, the committee has also advised the adoption of electronic procurement.