HSBC signs partnership with fintech Bud

The deal will see a phased rollout of Bud’s technology, initially within the first direct challenger brand. HSBC’s UK bank is set to follow suit later in 2020. The three-year agreement will also cover scope for rollout in other HSBC markets, and for access to Bud’s rent recognition and utility switching services.

Bud,a four-year-old fintech, provides a suite of digital tools built to help banks create services using Open Banking and AI. Its technology combines access to Open Banking with a data intelligence platform that adds useful context and information to the data passing through it.