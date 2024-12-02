Honda Logistics North America chooses Tungsten for AP automation

Under the terms of the agreement, HLNA will be using Tungstens All-in-One for JD Edwards Accounts Payable solution, which integrates with the JD Edwards accounting software that HLNA currently uses.

Tungsten All-in-One for JD Edwards Accounts Payable is an Oracle validated integration solution working with all releases of JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and JD Edwards World and it can process all types of invoices, whether they are received on paper, email attachments, fax server faxes, processed using advanced capture, or are delivered as true e-invoices from suppliers.

Following its acquisition of DocuSphere in 2014, Tungstens suite of services includes dedicated AP automation solutions tailored for Oracle E-Business Suite, SAP and JD Edwards ERP systems respectively.

HLNA, a subsidiary of Honda Logistics Japan, holds majority interest in subsidiaries providing supply chain solutions for automotive OEMs and their suppliers in the North American/European operating region, including affiliated organisations in Canada and the UK.

