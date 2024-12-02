Heritage Bank expands with two new branches





The Macquarie Park Branch is due to open in late September, and the Tweed Heads Branch in mid-October 2021.

Heritage opened new branches at Castle Hill and Parramatta in late 2019 to kick-start an interstate expansion program, initially targeting Sydney and then looking to Melbourne. According to the official press release, the COVID-19 pandemic put the expansion plans temporarily on hold, but the move into Sydney has succeeded, despite the impacts of COVID.

The Castle Hill and Parramatta branches had together attracted USD 30 million in mortgage lending and more than USD 100 million in deposits in their first year, even though COVID struck soon after opening.