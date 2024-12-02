Haven automates bill of lading and invoice auditing

Founded in 2014, Haven works with 30 carriers in the world as well as international and regional freight forwarders. IThe company uses technology to streamline freight payment and documentation flow in global trade.

Its cloud-based platform for transportation management, Haven TMS, connects commodity traders, food producers and shippers to thousands of logistics providers in one place. Here they can manage and automate workflows, from quoting and booking to payments and the processing of bills of lading and invoices.

Introducing its new automated bill of lading and invoice auditing tool, Haven seeks to address the problem of discrepancies across documents within the industry – an issue that is often costly and time-consuming for companies: according to Haven, the average shipper is being overcharged by more than 10% of freight costs due to carriers’ mistakes with invoicing. Many companies, it says, employ multiple people just to reconcile invoices that do not match the original confirmation provided.

Using machine learning technology, the system can automatically detect and flag any discrepancies between an original quote and freight invoice, and between the shipping instructions and bill of lading. If, for example, a bill of lading does not match the instructions, the platform automatically requests corrections from the carrier.