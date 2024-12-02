Half of US companies pay 75 percent of B2B payments by paper cheques

What’s more, it is only those who are currently making a low percentage of their B2B payments by paper cheque who are taking the most aggressive action to further reduce their dependence on them. In fact, only 45% of heavy cheque users indicated they want to reduce the number of paper cheques they issue. The rest appear satisfied with the status quo.

However, there was some good news in the results. Specifically, 83% of respondents’ organisations use ACH to varying degrees.

Also, 79% have issued commercial cards (purchasing cards) to employees for the purchase of goods and/or services.