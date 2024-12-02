Gruppo Banca Sella unit to acquire Vipera

Vipera first revealed that it had been in talks with Sella Open Fintech Platform (SOFP) last month. Now, the companys board has now recommended the offer of 7.5 pence per share, a 20% premium.

Founded in 2005, Vipera has offices in London, Milan and Zurich, selling mobile banking, card management and customer engagement technology to financial institutions, including Mashreq.

SOFP was recently set up by Sella to act as a holding company for its fintech business, taking on the family-owned banks POS, ecommerce and credit card acceptance business. As well as Vipera, the unit has agreed to buy supply chain finance outfit Kubique.