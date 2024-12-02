Grow integrates Verian for automated purchasing and invoicing

The new solution is fully integrated with Grow’s Symitar accounting system. The system will enable Grow to replace manual purchase-to-pay processes with cloud-based solutions and track project-based buying and monitoring spending to budgets in real-time, speed up approval and payment processes with insight into accounts payable workflows, reduce risk by implementing a system to electronically manage order requests, purchase orders, receipts, invoices and payments.

Verian’s integration with Symitar meets Grow’s requirements for electronically reporting on information shared between the two systems, including account code import, vendor import, payment import, and AP export.

Grow Financial Federal Credit Union has 27 stores and USD 2 billion in assets.