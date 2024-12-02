Grow Financial Federal Credit Union partners with NCR Atleos

US-based Grow Financial recognised the need to update its aging ATM infrastructure and wanted to simultaneously grow its ITM footprint to connect with members in new and engaging ways. The credit union decided to expand its relationship with Atleos, selecting both Atleos ATMaaS and Atleos ITMs. This move consolidates a previously complex operating environment into a single, trusted vendor partnership, simplifying management and maintenance of the credit union’s ATM and ITM channels.











The credit union’s officials said that they exist to serve people, not profit. This commitment drives them to make sure their self-service banking options are reliable, member-centric, and easy to use. Through their partnership with Atleos, they're not only improving the member experience at self-service touchpoints but also enhancing efficiencies and reducing complexity.

Representatives from Atleos said that their company is uniquely positioned to run an institution’s self-service banking more efficiently and effectively. Relying on them to take over the distribution, installation, maintenance, and cash management of Grow Financial’s fleet will make self-service banking more accessible to members and free significant bandwidth for the credit union. Employees can in turn focus more on their core business objectives such as strong member service and growth.





