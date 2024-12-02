GoCardless, Sage sign new partnership

The integration will allow Sage customers to tap into the previously hard to access Direct Debit system, with the ability to automate payments in both the UK and Europe.

Sage customers can now link their existing accounting software directly with GoCardless, allowing them to get paid on time with Direct Debit while also providing automate reconciliation of payments. This will help even more business owners reduce unnecessary admin and get paid on time.

The partnership with GoCardless allows Sage to reduce admin associated with payments to make payments tasks less visible by automating back-office functions, freeing up time for business owners to spend on growing their businesses, while delivering better customer service along the way. It also removes the need to chase late paying customers, reducing the likelihood of awkward conversations, claim the company.

Sage has plans to expand the GoCardless integration to additional products and markets in the future.