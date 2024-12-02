Glory further invests in shared banking startup OneBanx

Founded in 2019, OneBanx developed their shared banking solution to deliver basic banking services covering the needs of both individual and business customers through personalised assisted service and advanced self-service.











The solution is currently live with three UK financial institutions and has powered thousands of transactions performed by account holders of all major UK banks. OneBanx’s mobile-first approach unlocks advanced functionality including stronger authentication at the point of deposit and faster interactions for business deposits as well as supporting customer transition to digital channels.





Glory's majority acquisition boosts OneBanx for future-proof cash services

Glory now holds 91.99% of OneBanx's outstanding shares. The majority acquisition of OneBanx's shares was completed with additional investment in July 2023.

The FCA recently proposed new rules to maintain reasonable access to cash for personal and business customers across the UK. Glory’s investment will further underpin OneBanx’ ability to offer our customers future proof, cash services in support of the ‘Access to Cash’ agenda.

Officials from Glory said they are happy about the added value they can provide to their customers as a result of this transaction combining Glory’s experience and scale in the UK market with OneBanx’s innovative shared banking platform. OneBanx can help banks bridge the gap for customers who rely on branches for cash transactions while also introducing many of them for the first time to the convenience of digital banking.





What does Glory do?

As a global player in cash technology solutions, Glory provides the financial, retail, cash centre, and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Their cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimise the handling, movement, and management of cash. While they span the globe, they personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs, and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.





More information about OneBanx

OneBanx managed service provides their customers a viable alternative when they choose to close a branch by enabling most personal and small business customers’ cash transactions at secure, convenient, and shared offsite locations. Their solution has been deployed in supermarkets, building society branches, shopping malls, and local community hubs such as libraries.

OneBanx technology solves their customers’ cash challenges of today while enabling transition to an increasingly digital future.