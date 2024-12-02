Global supply chain finance markets estimated EUR 43 billion - report

A new report from BCR Publishing compares the development in market regions across the globe, analysing why these regions have suffered low growth rates in the past, and how these obstacles are being tackled. The results of the report also cover reverse factoring and confirming statistics, whilst commenting on the latest developments in a market that is still rapidly evolving.

BCR Publishing, who specialise in receivables finance market information, produced the figures based on a recent survey of senior supply chain finance industry practitioners’ opinions.