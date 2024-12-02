Global Payout announces SCF solutions for the logistics industry

The solution suite uses a single client interface for making domestic and international payments with foreign exchange options, and streamline working capital financing through leveraging accounts receivable.

In the US alone, freight and logistics is an annual USD 1.5 trillion industry which continues to experience significant growth as the U.S. becomes increasingly dependent on the international supply chain for its goods and services. However, many existing freight and logistics software systems are struggling to keep up with this growth which has made it increasingly challenging for many enterprises operating within these industries to effectively manage and control security-related processes and procedures.

According to the company, blockchain technology has the potential to lead a shift in the systems that are used to manage every process that is involved with managing the logistics supply chain.

In the coming weeks, the Company intends to assemble a team with executive supply chain management and finance experience to manage the planned subsidiary.

Global Payout is a provider of prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide,