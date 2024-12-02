German lender DEG invests in supply chain fintech LivFin

The India-based NBFC, promoted by the SAR Group, started operations in 2018 and plans to break even next year. It offers invoice finance solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through tailor-made supply chain financing loans.

LivFin has an active loan book of Rs 175 crore and cumulatively disbursed over Rs 1,500 crore till date. Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG) is a German development finance institution that has been into developmental funding for the past six decades, mostly providing funding to private sector enterprises operating in developing and emerging-market countries.