GBB goes live on nCino to streamline banking workflow

GBB, which is currently in the process of gaining a banking license, will use nCino’s cloud-based commercial lending platform to process loans covering residential and commercial development, development exit finance, and SME secured loans to meet the specific needs of its clients – initially underserved SME property developers in the North of England.

GBB is a property development finance specialist with expertise in SME lending and locally-based, technology-enabled relationship managers dedicated to client needs. By implementing nCino, GBB has eschewed more traditional workflows to increase efficiency and taken a pragmatic approach that makes the lending process more accessible to SMEs in traditionally under-served regions across the north of the UK.