FusionIQ partners with Kinecta





Following this announcement, the integrated FusionIQ platform will be provided in order to improve and simplify the manner in which banks and credit unions offer additional investing solutions, focused on retaining clients and developing their membership base at the same time. In addition, the company will deliver digital investing services that align with Kinecta’s mission of meeting the needs, objectives, and demands of its users and members, as well as making sure they have an improved overall financial life.

The partnership will give Kinecta Federal Credit Union the possibility to provide investing tools that were developed in order to meet the requirements of a digitally driven demographic as well, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the laws of the industry.







More information on the partnership

Kinecta Federal Credit Union provides its members with a full range of financial products, from banking, insurance, and lending to wealth management tools. The company selected FusionIQ’s simple payment approach and digital wealth platform to focus on optimising the manner in which Kinecta delivers its users’ digital experiences, as well as to address community-based financial institutions.

FusionIQ’s secure and end-to-end technology will be leveraged in order to allow customers to control their investing experience with the use of hybrid digital advice and self-directed investing modules. In addition, the FusionIQ offering is expected to allow Kinecta to deliver this full experience in a single platform, aiming to make the process of investing simpler and safer for clients.

Being a fully integrated platform, FusionIQ will also give Kinecta the possibility to diversify through the use of hybrid digital advice and self-directed investing options. At a time when more credit union members need their institutions to accelerate their process of digitalisation and meet the digital investing trends, the partnership will also enable Kinecta to use FusionIQ’s white-labelled technology to deliver an optimised experience. At the same time, this procedure is set to lead to improved advisor-client engagement and a higher level of member retention.

In addition, both companies aim to contribute to the development of the industry, which is expected to be defined by increased investment revenue and overall diversification, as the democratisation of the investing process builds stronger enterprises.







