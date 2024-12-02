



Fundof solves two of the issues every creator faces: having to combine bio link tools with different online payment services and waiting days or longer for funds after receiving donations from fans.

Fundof provides a bio link tool with an integrated tip jar, plus an account featuring a free Visa debit card, all in one service. On their Fundof profiles, users can create a storefront including all their valuable links and accept donations on the same page. Through the Visa card, users can instantly spend the tips and payments they receive through Fundof, without having to wait for a bank transfer or extra fees.

The partnership

Fundof is partnering with Onfido and Intergiro to onboard customers to the Fundof platform in 30 European countries, including France, Netherlands, and Germany.

Content creators can sign up by simply taking a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and a selfie. Onfido first checks that the ID is genuine and not fraudulent, and then matches it to the user’s selfie. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present, mitigating attempts of creating fake accounts, money laundering or spreading false information.

After this 30-second process of identity verification and confirmation from Interigo’s automated onboarding system, content creators are then given a free Fundof payment account and Visa debit card powered by Intergiro's embedded banking technology, so they can immediately spend, transfer, and receive funds from followers all over the world straight from their Fundof account.Accessing Intergiro’s embedded banking APIs allows any business to add financial services to their business model.