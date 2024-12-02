Funding Circle and Atom bank partner for a GBP 300 lending partnership





Atom Bank’s additional GBP 300 million commitment brings its total lent through Funding Circle to GBP 650 million. The latest pot of cash will be dished out to roughly 4,000 small businesses across the UK, through both the Recovery Loan Scheme and Funding Circle’s existing loan products.

Funding Circle will deploy its Instant Decision Lending technology, which enables SMEs to apply for finance in an average of six minutes, to dish out the cash.