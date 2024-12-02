Fujitsu and BBAC team up for digital banking services

Fujitsu will support BBAC in a full data centre refresh to speed up its operations and achieve full business availability with zero downtime. For banking customers, this will mean simplified banking transactions and enhanced digital experiences, claim the companies. The new contract builds on a seven-year partnership between the two entities with all the applications of the bank running on Fujitsu servers and storage solutions.

Fujitsu is also partnering with Computel has been supporting the bank’s infrastructure for the past five years and has a key role in the implementation and fulfilment of the service-level agreement, and is undertaking data migration with the support of Fujitsu.

As part of the digitalisation plan, BBAC is embarking on a journey of software-defined data centre operations with Fujitsu, while ensuring business continuity. A digitally co-created design was recommended by Fujitsu, led by its understanding of BBAC Bank’s requirements.

The recommended design, set to go live in early October, is based on the Enterprise Edition of the Fujitsu Integrated System PRIMEFLEX vShape and leveraged by PRIMERGY servers for virtualization based on VMware technology, ETERNUS storage cluster, integrated DLM and VDI solutions, among others. Fujitsu provides seven-year warranty and service-level agreement for the project.