Five European institutions join multi-bank innovation platform

Operating in conjunction with TechQuartier, the one-stop startup hub in the heart of Frankfurt, the alliance - dubbed Fintech Europe - aims to provide a shared accelerator for startups to work with and showcase their products to a coalition of some of Europes leading banks.

He says the first five founding partners will dictate the focus of the programme based on their current use cases, with Plug and Play championing a selection of highly rated startups sourced via its global network.

The programme is set to kick off on 29 May, and the first batch of startups will join in June. TechQuartier will provide complimentary desk space along with mentorship from a network of executives, investors and entrepreneurs.