FIS Global partners with Denmark-based Cardlay

FIS Global, a technology company within banking and payment services, is now expanding its business through its partnership with Cardlay, offering a coherent digital user experience for commercial banks and issuers with real-time data, including expense management, corporate client app, card management, and automated EU VAT reclaim.

In the first phase of the partnership, FIS Global and Cardlay will have full focus on the European market, where Cardlay's white label solution will be part of the overall digital offering for existing and new corporate clients in 28 European countries. Corporate plastic and virtual cards can be issued and managed instantly from the front-end platform. Real-time expense management is handled in the Corporate Client App and reconciliation is easy through the Expense Management web application with direct data integration into EMS providers. The Digital VAT reclaim solution is integrated directly into the Expense Management solution to complete the entire digital accounting flows and seamless user experience.