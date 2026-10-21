Sweden-based Finton has gone live with Enable Banking’s open banking infrastructure to build its financial intelligence platform.

The integration gives Finton users consented access to data from more than 2,700 banks across 30 European countries through a single infrastructure layer. Finton plans to use the connected bank and transaction data to track how a user’s financial situation develops over time, rather than only displaying account activity. This means combining information on income, spending, debt, savings, and recurring commitments.

From transaction data to financial context

Finton’s approach starts from the observation that most financial services see only part of a customer’s finances. A bank typically manages a mortgage, a card, and a savings account as separate products. Finton aims to analyse how these elements relate to one another and how those relationships shift.

In practice, a salary payment observed over time can point to changes in income and available financial headroom. Recurring payments can signal ongoing commitments, and payments to lenders can inform a picture of debt obligations. Transfers between accounts can add context about saving behaviour and liquidity.

This analysis underpins Finton Intelligence, the technology the company is developing to maintain a continuously evolving financial context for each user. That context is designed to identify changes, risks, and opportunities, and to determine when information may be relevant for the user to review or act on. Furthermore, the company also connects customers with financial partners where relevant.

Commenting on the partnership, Olle Pettersson, founder of Finton, said that individual transactions carry limited value in isolation. In the official’s view, the value comes from connecting them over time to understand how people earn, spend, save, and borrow. Pettersson added that Enable Banking provides the infrastructure to build this reliably and, eventually, across markets.

Infrastructure for cross-market expansion

Finland-based Enable Banking provides PSD2 API connectivity across the European Economic Area, which covers EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Its single integration absorbs variations between individual banks, authentication flows, and API changes. As a result, Finton can develop its analytics independently of any one bank or national market, a foundation the company links to its future expansion.

Enable Banking connects more than 200 partners to its bank network and handles over 35 million API requests per month. The company uses official PSD2 APIs only and harmonises data from each bank into a consistent format, with strong coverage of business bank accounts. It is an authorised Account Information Service Provider (AISP) regulated by Finland’s FIN-FSA and holds ISO 27001 certification.

Both companies place the partnership within a wider change in financial services. Open banking has made financial data accessible with customer consent, while AI is increasing the capacity to interpret large volumes of that data. Finton aims to position itself between the two by turning raw financial data into usable context for both consumers and financial institutions.