Fintech startup Uala secures USD 66 million in extended Series E funding





Following this announcement, the Latin American neobank will leverage the funds in order to accelerate its development strategy and financial ecosystem. The investment also underscores the commitment to accelerating its overall expansion in the regions of Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia while continuing to develop optimised and secure digital financial services.

In addition, Uala will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Uala’s USD 66 million Series E funding round

The investment was led by Allianz X, and it is set to focus on expanding access to credit and financial inclusion for customers and businesses in the region. At the same time, the additional sum follows the initial USD 300 million round closed in November 2024, with participation from TelevisaUnivision, a media company.

According to officials of Uala, the new funding is expected to unlock new opportunities in the insurtech space by leveraging shared expertise, resources, and cutting-edge technology in cooperation with Allianz. This strategy is expected to drive mutual growth and accelerate market expansion across the Latin American region. At the same time, this process aims to further optimise and accelerate the company’s commitment to providing innovative financial solutions, as well as optimise its customer experience in an ever-evolving landscape.