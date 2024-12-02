Fintech Konvi receives USD 900,000 in pre-seed-financing 

Konvi is aiming to make alternative assets accessible by opening up investments in rare collectibles and allowing small investors to diversify their portfolios with assets that are otherwise reserved for large-scale investors. The main focus of the company lies in acquiring and selling assets through partners for potential value appreciation.

Konvi's business model allows every small investor to diversify their financial portfolio to better protect themselves from market volatility. The current investors include fintech executives and angel investors, as well as the early-stage venture capitalist APX (Axel Springer Porsche). The team is planning on expanding investment opportunities in other asset classes such as whisky, art, collectible cars, handbags, and NFTs.