Fintech Kaspar& goes live and launches throughout Switzerland

Since November 2021, several hundred test customers had tested the app before it was made accessible to everyone. To get started, Kaspar& offers its customers a Swiss bank account, an investment account, and a prepaid Mastercard. In addition, Kaspar& was the first fintech to receive the FINMA asset management license in Switzerland.

Every time users pay with the Kaspar& card, it's rounded up to the next franc and the difference is automatically invested in the form of micro-investments. In addition, any number of individual savings and investment plans can be opened directly in the app from CHF 1. In the future, the company is planning expansions in the pension area, insurance elements, donation functions, and employee programs.