Fintech Brixo partners with Nordigen





Brixo allows users to apply for digital credits up to EUR 2,750. Finances are analysed to determine whether the consumer will be able to repay the credit and once that is established, the application is processed and the credit can be used the same day as the application is approved.

Brixo's aim is to make credits accessible to a wider public by using new credit solutions and approaches. By continued development of its own adaptive technology platforms, the company aims to simplify and enhance the market for finance services.

Nordigen is a freemium Open Banking platform that provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,100 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries, including the UK.