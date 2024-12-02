Finance super app Curve begins journey as a financial marketplace

The new app has just two tabs, a digital ‘Wallet,’ and a new interface named Launchpad. Launchpad will act as a canvas for Curve apps and third-party integrations. At the time of this announcement, Curve customers can use Launchpad to smoothly navigate the Curve app and access a host of Curve features such as Anti-Embarrassment Mode, Insights, Rewards, and more. In the future, it will be a hub to discover and access multiple financial products and services across insurance, savings, investments, and more.











Officials from Curve said people are using different financial products and services, not all of which are best suited to their needs. With a financial marketplace embedded into Curve, they can realise their ultimate vision – to make everyone smarter with money by giving customers the tools needed to make better financial decisions for themselves. They do that already by enabling customers to earn cashback on top of their existing cards, eliminate travel fees from any bank, and so on, but a marketplace will take things further. It will ensure their customers get enhanced deals on financial products, all just a tap away.





An augmented user experience with room for further development

As more and more features were added to Curve over the years, the app became a bit of a minefield for customers to navigate. The new Curve app interface takes a note from the Apple Playbook, introducing applets into the Curve app, which allow users to easily access everything Curve has to offer and more. It also makes it easy to discover and access a whole host of new financial apps offered by third party developers who have partnered with Curve.

Curve has amassed 4.5 million customers to date across the UK and EEA and continues to grow with more than 50,000 customers signing up to the platform every month, as per the press release. In addition, thanks to the inventive nature of Curve, it has access to its customers' entire wallet, enjoying a complete view over their finances. Most developers don't have access to the scale and resources Curve has. Curve will solve this problem for all developers.

Curve developed an application which allows developers to deploy their apps, products, and services to the Curve OS, accessing Curve's customer base and resources. Customers in turn can search and download new financial apps to the Curve OS, leveraging the existing payment and financial data Curve has access to which, in turn, enables developers to streamline their value proposition to the right audience at the right time.

Curve believes that going forward, this would be the exclusive way to distribute financial applications to customers. Rather than just launching an app into the ether and acquiring customers using expensive paid channels, customers will have the ability to search and download apps with a tap – all with personal recommendations.





A win-win for developers and consumers

The UK-based fintech won't charge hosting fees or marketing fees, and offer a 30%-70% split with the app developers. If the developers want to distribute their apps for free, they can do it. There's no charge to the developer or the customer. This is by far the best deal to distribute financial applications to customers in the market. Curve can also offer the ability to make payments, and if the developer would like to use Curve's payment processing capabilities, there will of course be a small fee to cover the cost of the service.

Curve is actively in talks with prominent players in finance and commerce to bring their apps to the new Curve marketplace. These potential partners can easily develop their applets using existing Android App Packages (APKs). Developers who collaborate with Curve and launch their apps on the marketplace gain access to a substantial customer base and various capabilities, with customer consent, such as KYC data, payment methods, and financial information. In the early stages of its marketplace, Curve is carefully selecting partners, giving priority to apps that enhance customers' financial decisions, savings, or rewards.