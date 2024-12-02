Finance concierge Zeni grabs USD 13.5 mln in funding

Its Series A investment round has concluded. It was led by Saama Capital with participation from Amit Singhal, Sierra Ventures, SVB Financial Group, Liquid 2 Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, Dragon Capital, and Twin Ventures, with additional angel investors.

Using a blend of artificial intelligence and a dedicated team of certified finance experts, Zeni’s finance concierge performs daily bookkeeping and manages all other financial needs of its customers. The Zeni Dashboard offers burn rate, operating expenses, cash/card balance, revenue by product, month-end reports, and others.

Zeni manages everything finance-related on behalf of its startup customers for a flat monthly fee as part of its bookkeeping, accounting, and CFO services.