FCMB unveils e-invoicing solution for SMEs

Known as FCMB e-invoicing, the solution is designed to help SMEs keep track of their cash flow, especially as it affects payments, receivables, reconciliation and other financial transactions, through internet banking, cards and other channels. In addition, this value added offering from FCMB combines basic inventory management and accounting (with electronic payment) services.

FCMB supports its SME customers with collections and payments platforms that are convenient, easy to use and that help to manage their receivables and collections effectively with their customers, ensuring that our SME customers maximize the full potential of their business opportunities.

Apart from the flexible nature of the platform, it has other features such as instant invoice generation, the ability to bill clients instantly, track and monitor payments, reconcile receivables and allows businesses make payments conveniently to their suppliers.

FCMB added that the e-invoicing solution provides various benefits to users including enabling customers keep tab on their daily sales and cash flow, reconcile daily receivables, including those by cash, card or credit sales, customers who need to electronically present invoices to their clients as well as to those who are comfortable to receive payments via alternate channels, among other transactions.