Factris, NN Investment join forces on European financing agreement

The facility will be used to provide financing to European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) via the purchase of their trade-related invoices, which allows companies to get paid quicker for their sales and thereby helps them to manage their liquidity position better, according to the official press release.

This newly secured debt facility benefits from full trade credit insurance. This enhancement enables NN IP to meet its responsible investing (RI) ambitions by supporting the European real economy, while also delivering a lower risk investment opportunity for its clients. In addition, via combining NN IP's RI criteria with Factris's policies, the transaction ensures funding will be increasingly allocated towards more sustainable small and medium-sized businesses and sectors.

Factris has developed a Finance Automation for Business platform (FAB), which automates tasks for employees to focus on personalised customer care.