EstateGuru partners with Raisin Bank for Germany launch

Estateguru is a marketplace facilitating property-backed loans for SMEs and selected investment opportunities for a global investor base and Raisin Bank provides an open banking infrastructure for the deposit market. According to an EstateGuru representative, Germany is the key market for the Estateguru Group in our long-term expansion strategy.

Now that the company has a fronting service partner in place, a representative has stated that EstateGuru is confident that Germany will be their biggest market, even after expanding to the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, and France during 2022 and 2023. As Germany has the biggest real estate market in Europe, the company sees room there for providing flexible alternative financing opportunities to SMEs.