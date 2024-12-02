ESM Solutions launches dynamic matrix workflow functionality

Dynamic Matrix Workflow is a multi-dimensional approval workflow system that scans each requisition against parameters, chosen by the customer, to construct workflows for each order.

The approval workflows are generated from a set of criteria, defined by system administrators and based on approximately 35 applicable transaction variables within an order. Typical criteria used by pilot customers include account or commodity code, transaction total, order or payment type, user name, ship-to or bill-to locations and need by date. The Workflow Priority feature, used to determine the sequence of required workflow approvals, assembles and presents the workflow to the end-user.

The process begins once the end-user submits a transaction for approval; each transaction uses the dynamically calculated approval workflow based on the information for that order.

ESM Solutions is a provider of spend management and e-procurement solutions for the public sector, enabling customers to control their spending through an enhanced procure-to-pay solution.