Esker adds integration with Microsoft Dynamics for invoice verification

Esker’s Accounts Payable automation solution provides a single solution for document processing to automate, streamline and simplify accounts payable (AP) processes, including invoice verification, approval and mobile support.

Esker’s workflow technology integrates directly with MS Dynamics NAV to streamline the reception, handling and approval of invoices, while providing a full audit trail from invoice receipt to payment posting. Captured data is checked against MS Dynamics NAV master data and dispatched to the appropriate parties for approval. Invoices are automatically archived in a web portal and linked back into MS Dynamics NAV where they are available for as long as needed.

Esker is a global provider of cloud-based document process automation software. Organizations of all sizes use its shared platform of solutions, offered on-demand or on-premises, to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.