Esker acquires e-integration GmbH

Esker’s intent to acquire the company was first announced in October 2016.

Offering a suite of EDI services, e-integration covers a wide range of solutions for the automation of order management, e-invoicing, logistics, procurement and other business-critical processes. Its online platform currently connects more than 7,000 companies worldwide.

The acquisition of e-integration will allow Esker to further grow and develop in Europe’s market, increase its revenue in the German market by more than 150 %, and strengthen its customer base with 600 new active accounts, comprised of mid-sized industrial companies.

Esker has also acquired a 20 % share in e-integration’s PROmitea business, a cloud-based application, which will continue to be managed by its majority shareholder. PROmitea helps companies automate procurement, sourcing and supplier relationships.