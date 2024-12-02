Episode Six secures USD 30 mln in funding

This additional funding comes nine months after the company secured USD 7 million of its Series A funding. Episode Six’s investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment, and Anthos Capital.

Episode Six will use its latest investment to continue its expansion across all regions and key financial markets. The company will continue delivering technology through more than 550 APIs.

Episode Six’s global technology solution has the capability to handle different languages, currencies and country-specific regulatory requirements, as well as flexible cloud or on-premise hosting options. In the past year, Episode Six rolled out its technology enhancements, IONIC and Vertices, which allow for creating customer-centric financial and payments products.